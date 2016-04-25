April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 25 Gaziantepspor 1 Genclerbirligi 3 Sunday, April 24 Galatasaray 4 Kasimpasa 1 Konyaspor 3 Rizespor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Eskisehirspor 2 Trabzonspor 0 Fenerbahce 4 aband.87' Saturday, April 23 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Besiktas 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Sivasspor 2 Osmanlispor 3 Antalyaspor 0 Friday, April 22 Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 30 22 4 4 66 32 70 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 29 19 7 3 48 22 64 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 30 17 8 5 39 30 59 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 13 10 7 49 34 49 ------------------------- 5 Osmanlispor 30 13 8 9 46 29 47 ------------------------- 6 Galatasaray 30 11 11 8 60 46 44 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 11 8 39 36 44 8 Kasimpasa 30 12 7 11 36 37 43 9 Genclerbirligi 30 12 5 13 37 37 41 10 Bursaspor 30 12 2 16 37 48 38 11 Trabzonspor 29 11 4 14 34 41 37 12 Antalyaspor 30 9 9 12 44 50 36 13 Kayserispor 30 7 11 12 23 29 32 14 Gaziantepspor 30 8 8 14 28 45 32 15 Rizespor 30 7 10 13 36 41 31 ------------------------- 16 Eskisehirspor 30 7 5 18 35 58 26 17 Sivasspor 30 5 10 15 28 43 25 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 30 5 6 19 29 56 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 24 Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1700) aband.87'