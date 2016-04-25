April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 25
Gaziantepspor 1 Genclerbirligi 3
Sunday, April 24
Galatasaray 4 Kasimpasa 1
Konyaspor 3 Rizespor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Eskisehirspor 2
Trabzonspor 0 Fenerbahce 4 aband.87'
Saturday, April 23
Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Besiktas 3
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Sivasspor 2
Osmanlispor 3 Antalyaspor 0
Friday, April 22
Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 30 22 4 4 66 32 70
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 29 19 7 3 48 22 64
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 30 17 8 5 39 30 59
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 13 10 7 49 34 49
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 30 13 8 9 46 29 47
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 30 11 11 8 60 46 44
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 11 8 39 36 44
8 Kasimpasa 30 12 7 11 36 37 43
9 Genclerbirligi 30 12 5 13 37 37 41
10 Bursaspor 30 12 2 16 37 48 38
11 Trabzonspor 29 11 4 14 34 41 37
12 Antalyaspor 30 9 9 12 44 50 36
13 Kayserispor 30 7 11 12 23 29 32
14 Gaziantepspor 30 8 8 14 28 45 32
15 Rizespor 30 7 10 13 36 41 31
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 30 7 5 18 35 58 26
17 Sivasspor 30 5 10 15 28 43 25
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 30 5 6 19 29 56 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
