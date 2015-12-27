Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 27
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Osmanlispor 0
Besiktas 4 Konyaspor 0
Bursaspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Kayserispor 1 Galatasaray 1
Saturday, December 26
Antalyaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Rizespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Kasimpasa 1 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 16 11 4 1 25 12 37
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 17 8 6 3 38 23 30
4 Kasimpasa 17 8 6 3 23 14 30
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 9 2 6 24 16 29
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 8 5 4 24 17 29
7 Konyaspor 17 7 5 5 19 24 26
8 Rizespor 17 6 6 5 24 22 24
9 Trabzonspor 17 7 3 7 22 22 24
10 Gaziantepspor 17 6 5 6 17 23 23
11 Antalyaspor 17 5 6 6 25 31 21
12 Osmanlispor 17 5 4 8 22 19 19
13 Kayserispor 17 4 7 6 15 17 19
14 Bursaspor 17 6 0 11 16 27 18
15 Sivasspor 16 2 8 6 16 21 14
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi 16 3 4 9 14 23 13
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 2 4 11 21 36 10
18 Eskisehirspor 16 2 1 13 15 36 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 28
Eskisehirspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)
Fenerbahce v Sivasspor (1800)