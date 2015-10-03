Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Gaziantepspor 2 Osmanlispor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Kayserispor 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Galatasaray 2
Friday, October 2
Sivasspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Trabzonspor 1 Konyaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 16 7 13
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 6 4 1 1 10 6 13
-------------------------
4 Konyaspor 7 3 3 1 9 8 12
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 7 3 2 2 13 8 11
-------------------------
6 Rizespor 6 2 4 0 12 7 10
7 Kasimpasa 6 3 1 2 8 3 10
8 Antalyaspor 6 3 1 2 11 11 10
9 Trabzonspor 7 3 1 3 8 9 10
10 Gaziantepspor 7 3 1 3 5 10 10
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
12 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 3 0 4 7 9 9
13 Genclerbirligi 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
14 Bursaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6
15 Sivasspor 7 0 6 1 9 11 6
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 7 1 2 4 4 8 5
17 Eskisehirspor 6 1 1 4 5 12 4
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 7 0 2 5 6 18 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Rizespor v Bursaspor (1100)
Eskisehirspor v Besiktas (1400)
Antalyaspor v Kasimpasa (1600)
Fenerbahce v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)