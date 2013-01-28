Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 28
Eskisehirspor 1 Orduspor 0
Sunday, January 27
Elazigspor 3 Trabzonspor 1
Galatasaray 2 Besiktas 1
Kayserispor 2 Antalyaspor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 Sivasspor 0
Saturday, January 26
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4 Bursaspor 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 2
Genclerbirligi 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Friday, January 25
Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 19 10 6 3 37 23 36
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 19 8 7 4 41 29 31
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 19 8 7 4 29 22 31
4 Antalyaspor 19 9 3 7 31 29 30
5 Kasimpasa 19 8 5 6 29 21 29
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 19 7 7 5 34 24 28
-------------------------
7 Bursaspor 19 6 9 4 29 25 27
8 Genclerbirligi 19 6 9 4 31 29 27
9 Karabukspor 19 8 3 8 26 30 27
10 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 19 7 4 8 25 23 25
11 Trabzonspor 19 6 6 7 21 21 24
12 Sivasspor 19 6 5 8 21 27 23
13 Kayserispor 19 6 4 9 25 31 22
14 Orduspor 19 4 9 6 20 21 21
15 Gaziantepspor 19 5 6 8 17 26 21
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 19 4 8 7 16 30 20
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 4 7 8 22 28 19
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 3 7 9 13 28 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation