Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, January 28 Eskisehirspor 1 Orduspor 0 Sunday, January 27 Elazigspor 3 Trabzonspor 1 Galatasaray 2 Besiktas 1 Kayserispor 2 Antalyaspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 Sivasspor 0 Saturday, January 26 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4 Bursaspor 1 Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Friday, January 25 Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 19 10 6 3 37 23 36 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 19 8 7 4 41 29 31 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 19 8 7 4 29 22 31 4 Antalyaspor 19 9 3 7 31 29 30 5 Kasimpasa 19 8 5 6 29 21 29 ------------------------- 6 Eskisehirspor 19 7 7 5 34 24 28 ------------------------- 7 Bursaspor 19 6 9 4 29 25 27 8 Genclerbirligi 19 6 9 4 31 29 27 9 Karabukspor 19 8 3 8 26 30 27 10 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 19 7 4 8 25 23 25 11 Trabzonspor 19 6 6 7 21 21 24 12 Sivasspor 19 6 5 8 21 27 23 13 Kayserispor 19 6 4 9 25 31 22 14 Orduspor 19 4 9 6 20 21 21 15 Gaziantepspor 19 5 6 8 17 26 21 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 19 4 8 7 16 30 20 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 4 7 8 22 28 19 18 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 3 7 9 13 28 16 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation