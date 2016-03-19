March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 Besiktas 1 Antalyaspor 0 Osmanlispor 3 Genclerbirligi 1 Trabzonspor 1 Sivasspor 0 Friday, March 18 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Rizespor 1 Kayserispor 0 Eskisehirspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 26 20 3 3 57 24 63 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 25 18 5 2 43 19 59 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 25 13 7 5 30 26 46 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 25 11 7 7 38 29 40 ------------------------- 5 Galatasaray 25 10 9 6 50 36 39 ------------------------- 6 Osmanlispor 26 11 6 9 42 29 39 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 10 9 7 32 30 39 8 Kasimpasa 25 10 7 8 30 26 37 9 Trabzonspor 26 10 3 13 31 37 33 10 Genclerbirligi 26 9 5 12 28 33 32 11 Bursaspor 25 10 2 13 28 39 32 12 Antalyaspor 26 8 7 11 38 43 31 13 Gaziantepspor 25 8 7 10 26 36 31 14 Rizespor 26 7 8 11 34 36 29 15 Kayserispor 26 5 9 12 19 27 24 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 26 4 9 13 23 37 21 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 5 5 15 26 44 20 18 Eskisehirspor 26 5 4 17 28 52 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 20 Konyaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1130) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Gaziantepspor (1130) Bursaspor v Kasimpasa (1400) Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1800)