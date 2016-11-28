UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Konyaspor 1 Osmanlispor 1 Sunday, November 27 Rizespor 1 Fenerbahce 5 Genclerbirligi 0 Trabzonspor 0 Saturday, November 26 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kasimpasa 0 Antalyaspor 1 Adanaspor 0 Besiktas 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Friday, November 25 Alanyaspor 3 Kayserispor 0 Galatasaray 3 Bursaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 12 9 3 0 27 8 30 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 12 8 4 0 24 10 28 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 12 7 3 2 28 11 24 4 Galatasaray 12 7 2 3 18 11 23 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 12 6 3 3 14 10 21 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 12 4 5 3 15 12 17 7 Kardemir Karabuekspor 12 5 2 5 17 18 17 8 Osmanlispor 12 3 7 2 14 12 16 9 Genclerbirligi 12 3 6 3 11 8 15 10 Antalyaspor 12 4 3 5 10 15 15 11 Alanyaspor 12 4 2 6 17 23 14 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 12 3 4 5 7 14 13 13 Kasimpasa 12 3 3 6 13 20 12 14 Trabzonspor 12 3 3 6 7 15 12 15 Gaziantepspor 12 3 2 7 12 19 11 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 12 2 4 6 12 22 10 17 Kayserispor 12 2 3 7 11 22 9 18 Adanaspor 12 1 3 8 9 16 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.