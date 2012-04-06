April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Turkish championship on Friday
Karabukspor 1 Besiktas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 33 22 8 3 65 24 74
2 Fenerbahce 33 19 8 6 59 34 65
3 Trabzonspor 33 15 10 8 60 39 55
4 Besiktas 34 15 10 9 50 39 55
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 33 13 10 10 44 33 49
6 Genclerbirligi 33 13 10 10 49 47 49
7 Eskisehirspor 33 13 8 12 40 41 47
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 33 13 8 12 47 49 47
-------------------------
9 Sivasspor 33 12 11 10 55 53 47
10 Gaziantepspor 33 12 9 12 37 33 45
11 Karabukspor 34 13 5 16 44 56 44
12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 33 12 6 15 34 43 42
13 Kayserispor 33 12 5 16 37 39 41
14 Orduspor 33 10 11 12 28 34 41
15 Antalyaspor 33 10 9 14 32 40 39
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 33 9 9 15 35 45 36
R17 Manisaspor 33 8 8 17 31 48 32
R18 Ankaragucu 33 2 5 26 22 72 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 7
Ankaragucu v Kayserispor (1230)
Bursaspor v Gaziantepspor (1600)
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Eskisehirspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1600)
Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor (1600)
Samsunspor v Sivasspor (1600)
Sunday, April 8
Orduspor v Trabzonspor (1230)
Manisaspor v Galatasaray (1600)