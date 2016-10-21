Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Rizespor 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Gaziantepspor 1 Kayserispor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 5 2 0 15 4 17 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 7 5 2 0 15 6 17 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 7 5 2 0 13 5 17 4 Bursaspor 7 4 1 2 9 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Kardemir Karabuekspor 7 4 0 3 13 9 12 ------------------------- 6 Osmanlispor 7 2 5 0 8 5 11 7 Konyaspor 7 2 4 1 9 7 10 8 Genclerbirligi 8 2 4 2 8 6 10 9 Fenerbahce 7 2 3 2 12 9 9 10 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 6 9 8 11 Kayserispor 8 2 2 4 10 15 8 12 Alanyaspor 7 2 2 3 9 14 8 13 Rizespor 8 2 2 4 6 11 8 14 Trabzonspor 7 2 1 4 3 10 7 15 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 1 3 3 3 6 6 ------------------------- 16 Adanaspor 7 1 2 4 6 9 5 17 Kasimpasa 7 1 2 4 6 13 5 18 Antalyaspor 7 0 3 4 6 12 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Alanyaspor v Bursaspor (1300) Akhisar Belediyespor v Adanaspor (1600) Galatasaray v Trabzonspor (1600) Sunday, October 23 Kardemir Karabukspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1030) Osmanlispor v Kasimpasa (1300) Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1600) Monday, October 24 Konyaspor v Fenerbahce (1700)