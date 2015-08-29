Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Genclerbirligi 1 Kasimpasa 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Bursaspor 1
Konyaspor 1 Galatasaray 4
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Kayserispor 2
Friday, August 28
Gaziantepspor 0 Besiktas 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 3 2 0 1 10 4 6
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
-------------------------
3 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 Trabzonspor 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
5 Kayserispor 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
7 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
9 Rizespor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
10 Osmanlispor 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
11 Eskisehirspor 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
12 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
13 Genclerbirligi 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
14 Gaziantepspor 3 1 0 2 1 7 3
15 Konyaspor 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 2 0 1 1 4 6 1
17 Bursaspor 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 0 0 3 3 9 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Eskisehirspor v Rizespor (1600)
Trabzonspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor (1815)
Sivasspor v Osmanlispor (1815)