April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 17
Gaziantepspor 1 Konyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 26 18 4 4 50 32 58
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 26 17 5 4 45 20 56
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 26 17 4 5 42 24 55
4 Bursaspor 26 12 8 6 52 35 44
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 11 11 4 35 18 44
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 26 11 10 5 48 39 43
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 26 10 5 11 42 38 35
8 Genclerbirligi 26 9 8 9 39 35 35
9 Konyaspor 27 9 8 10 24 33 35
10 Gaziantepspor 27 10 5 12 25 36 35
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 8 10 34 40 32
12 Sivasspor 26 8 6 12 32 36 30
13 Kasimpasa 26 7 8 11 40 51 29
14 Rizespor 26 7 7 12 32 41 28
15 Eskisehirspor 26 6 9 11 31 41 27
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 26 4 8 14 30 47 20
17 Karabukspor 26 4 6 16 29 43 18
18 Balikesirspor 26 4 6 16 32 53 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1300)
Kasimpasa v Besiktas (1600)
Sunday, April 19
Erciyesspor v Eskisehirspor (1000)
Sivasspor v Balikesirspor (1200)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Rizespor (1300)
Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1600)
Monday, April 20
Fenerbahce v Bursaspor (1700)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)