Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 12
Fenerbahce 3 Kasimpasa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 21 15 4 2 37 19 49
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 18 14 2 2 45 18 44
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 20 9 7 4 43 27 34
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 10 4 6 30 21 34
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 9 6 5 26 20 33
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 20 9 6 5 22 24 33
7 Kasimpasa 21 8 7 6 26 21 31
8 Gaziantepspor 20 7 5 8 21 31 26
9 Osmanlispor 20 7 4 9 29 22 25
10 Rizespor 20 6 7 7 28 28 25
11 Bursaspor 20 8 1 11 26 34 25
12 Trabzonspor 19 7 3 9 25 28 24
13 Antalyaspor 20 6 6 8 30 36 24
14 Kayserispor 20 5 7 8 16 19 22
15 Genclerbirligi 20 6 4 10 19 27 22
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 20 2 8 10 19 32 14
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 3 5 11 22 36 14
18 Eskisehirspor 20 4 2 14 20 41 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 13
Genclerbirligi v Bursaspor (1130)
Konyaspor v Osmanlispor (1400)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Galatasaray (1700)
Sunday, February 14
Gaziantepspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1130)
Sivasspor v Rizespor (1130)
Eskisehirspor v Antalyaspor (1400)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, February 15
Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1800)