March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 11
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Kasimpasa 1
Sunday, March 10
Elazigspor 1 Orduspor 0
Fenerbahce 4 Bursaspor 1
Karabukspor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Sivasspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Saturday, March 9
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Kayserispor 0
Gaziantepspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Trabzonspor 0 Besiktas 0
Friday, March 8
Galatasaray 0 Genclerbirligi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 25 13 8 4 46 28 47
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 25 11 10 4 51 35 43
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 25 12 7 6 43 29 43
4 Kasimpasa 25 10 7 8 35 27 37
5 Bursaspor 25 9 10 6 37 32 37
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 25 11 4 10 39 37 37
-------------------------
7 Kayserispor 25 10 6 9 33 33 36
8 Eskisehirspor 25 8 11 6 38 29 35
9 Genclerbirligi 25 8 10 7 36 35 34
10 Sivasspor 25 9 5 11 27 32 32
11 Trabzonspor 25 8 7 10 26 29 31
12 Karabukspor 25 8 6 11 30 40 30
13 Elazigspor 25 7 9 9 21 35 30
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 25 7 8 10 29 30 29
15 Orduspor 25 6 11 8 29 31 29
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 25 7 8 10 27 40 29
17 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 5 8 12 21 35 23
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 4 9 12 25 36 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation