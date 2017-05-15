May 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 15 Bursaspor 0 Besiktas 2 Sunday, May 14 Alanyaspor 4 Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1 Galatasaray 2 Osmanlispor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 4 Saturday, May 13 Adanaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1 Fenerbahce 0 Antalyaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Friday, May 12 Kasimpasa 4 Rizespor 2 Kayserispor 2 Konyaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 31 20 8 3 61 29 68 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 31 19 9 3 60 27 66 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 31 16 9 6 54 29 57 4 Galatasaray 31 17 4 10 58 37 55 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 31 14 7 10 37 31 49 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 31 14 7 10 38 38 49 7 Kasimpasa 31 12 7 12 45 42 43 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 12 6 13 38 39 42 9 Genclerbirligi 31 10 10 11 29 31 40 10 Konyaspor 31 10 10 11 36 40 40 11 Alanyaspor 31 12 4 15 52 58 40 12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 31 11 6 14 33 41 39 13 Osmanlispor 31 9 11 11 36 37 38 14 Kayserispor 31 10 6 15 44 54 36 15 Bursaspor 31 10 5 16 30 53 35 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 31 7 6 18 39 52 27 17 Gaziantepspor 31 7 5 19 29 55 26 R18 Adanaspor 31 6 6 19 30 56 24 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation