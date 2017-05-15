May 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 15
Bursaspor 0 Besiktas 2
Sunday, May 14
Alanyaspor 4 Kardemir Karabukspor 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Galatasaray 2
Osmanlispor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 4
Saturday, May 13
Adanaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Fenerbahce 0 Antalyaspor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Friday, May 12
Kasimpasa 4 Rizespor 2
Kayserispor 2 Konyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 31 20 8 3 61 29 68
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 31 19 9 3 60 27 66
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 31 16 9 6 54 29 57
4 Galatasaray 31 17 4 10 58 37 55
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 31 14 7 10 37 31 49
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 31 14 7 10 38 38 49
7 Kasimpasa 31 12 7 12 45 42 43
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 12 6 13 38 39 42
9 Genclerbirligi 31 10 10 11 29 31 40
10 Konyaspor 31 10 10 11 36 40 40
11 Alanyaspor 31 12 4 15 52 58 40
12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 31 11 6 14 33 41 39
13 Osmanlispor 31 9 11 11 36 37 38
14 Kayserispor 31 10 6 15 44 54 36
15 Bursaspor 31 10 5 16 30 53 35
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 31 7 6 18 39 52 27
17 Gaziantepspor 31 7 5 19 29 55 26
R18 Adanaspor 31 6 6 19 30 56 24
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation