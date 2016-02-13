Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 13 Genclerbirligi 2 Bursaspor 0 Konyaspor 1 Osmanlispor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Galatasaray 1 Friday, February 12 Fenerbahce 3 Kasimpasa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 21 15 4 2 37 19 49 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 18 14 2 2 45 18 44 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 21 9 7 5 44 29 34 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 10 4 6 30 21 34 ------------------------- 5 Konyaspor 21 9 7 5 23 25 34 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 9 6 5 26 20 33 7 Kasimpasa 21 8 7 6 26 21 31 8 Osmanlispor 21 7 5 9 30 23 26 9 Gaziantepspor 20 7 5 8 21 31 26 10 Rizespor 20 6 7 7 28 28 25 11 Genclerbirligi 21 7 4 10 21 27 25 12 Bursaspor 21 8 1 12 26 36 25 13 Trabzonspor 19 7 3 9 25 28 24 14 Antalyaspor 20 6 6 8 30 36 24 15 Kayserispor 20 5 7 8 16 19 22 ------------------------- 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 4 5 11 24 37 17 17 Sivasspor 20 2 8 10 19 32 14 18 Eskisehirspor 20 4 2 14 20 41 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 14 Gaziantepspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1130) Sivasspor v Rizespor (1130) Eskisehirspor v Antalyaspor (1400) Istanbul Basaksehir v Besiktas (1700) Monday, February 15 Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1800)