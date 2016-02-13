Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
Genclerbirligi 2 Bursaspor 0
Konyaspor 1 Osmanlispor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Galatasaray 1
Friday, February 12
Fenerbahce 3 Kasimpasa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 21 15 4 2 37 19 49
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 18 14 2 2 45 18 44
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 21 9 7 5 44 29 34
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 10 4 6 30 21 34
-------------------------
5 Konyaspor 21 9 7 5 23 25 34
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 9 6 5 26 20 33
7 Kasimpasa 21 8 7 6 26 21 31
8 Osmanlispor 21 7 5 9 30 23 26
9 Gaziantepspor 20 7 5 8 21 31 26
10 Rizespor 20 6 7 7 28 28 25
11 Genclerbirligi 21 7 4 10 21 27 25
12 Bursaspor 21 8 1 12 26 36 25
13 Trabzonspor 19 7 3 9 25 28 24
14 Antalyaspor 20 6 6 8 30 36 24
15 Kayserispor 20 5 7 8 16 19 22
-------------------------
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 4 5 11 24 37 17
17 Sivasspor 20 2 8 10 19 32 14
18 Eskisehirspor 20 4 2 14 20 41 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Gaziantepspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1130)
Sivasspor v Rizespor (1130)
Eskisehirspor v Antalyaspor (1400)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, February 15
Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1800)