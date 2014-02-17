Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 17
Antalyaspor 2 Galatasaray 2
Eskisehirspor 2 Sivasspor 2
Konyaspor 2 Elazigspor 3
Sunday, February 16
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Erciyesspor 2
Besiktas 1 Bursaspor 0
Fenerbahce 2 Kasimpasa 1
Saturday, February 15
Karabukspor 2 Trabzonspor 2
Kayserispor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Friday, February 14
Rizespor 5 Gaziantepspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 21 15 2 4 48 25 47
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 21 12 6 3 39 21 42
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 21 11 8 2 39 19 41
4 Sivasspor 21 11 3 7 38 28 36
-------------------------
5 Karabukspor 21 9 7 5 24 21 34
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 21 9 4 8 27 24 31
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 9 4 8 29 28 31
8 Kasimpasa 21 8 6 7 32 28 30
9 Trabzonspor 21 8 6 7 30 28 30
10 Bursaspor 21 7 7 7 23 28 28
11 Konyaspor 21 8 2 11 31 32 26
12 Gaziantepspor 21 7 4 10 25 38 25
13 Genclerbirligi 21 7 3 11 23 27 24
14 Antalyaspor 21 5 8 8 26 28 23
15 Elazigspor 21 7 1 13 28 45 22
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 21 5 6 10 25 30 21
17 Erciyesspor 21 4 4 13 18 35 16
18 Kayserispor 21 3 7 11 14 34 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation