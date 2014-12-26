Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 26
Genclerbirligi 1 Galatasaray 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 14 10 2 2 23 12 32
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 15 10 2 3 24 18 32
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 14 9 3 2 22 13 30
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 14 6 6 2 17 5 24
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 14 5 7 2 26 22 22
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 15 5 6 4 23 17 21
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 14 6 3 5 21 18 21
8 Bursaspor 14 5 5 4 26 17 20
9 Kasimpasa 14 5 4 5 23 26 19
10 Gaziantepspor 14 5 3 6 14 18 18
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 4 5 5 16 19 17
12 Konyaspor 14 4 4 6 12 20 16
13 Karabukspor 14 4 3 7 19 19 15
14 Erciyesspor 14 2 8 4 17 16 14
15 Eskisehirspor 14 2 7 5 16 21 13
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 14 2 4 8 13 24 10
17 Rizespor 14 2 4 8 12 23 10
18 Balikesirspor 14 2 2 10 15 31 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 27
Karabukspor v Balikesirspor (1130)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Erciyesspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1700)
Sunday, December 28
Gaziantepspor v Bursaspor (1130)
Kasimpasa v Sivasspor (1130)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Rizespor (1400)
Konyaspor v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, December 29
Trabzonspor v Eskisehirspor (1800)