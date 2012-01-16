UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Toluca 1 Veracruz 0 Saturday, February 11 Atlas 1 Guadalajara 2 America 0 Puebla 0 Monterrey 2 UNAM 0 Pachuca 1 Tigres 0 Queretaro 2 Club Leon 1 Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Toluca 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 2 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 1