- Jan 16 Turkish championship
results and standings on Monday
Kayserispor 1 Gaziantepspor 1
Manisaspor 1 Fenerbahce 2
Sunday
Besiktas 3 Bursaspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Antalyaspor 2
Orduspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Sivasspor 3 Ankaragucu 0
Trabzonspor 4 Samsunspor 0
Saturday
Galatasaray 5 Karabukspor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 20 14 4 2 40 15 46
2 Fenerbahce 20 12 6 2 30 17 42
3 Besiktas 20 11 6 3 30 18 39
4 Trabzonspor 20 9 6 5 32 22 33
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 20 9 5 6 29 24 32
6 Sivasspor 20 8 7 5 33 30 31
7 Eskisehirspor 20 9 4 7 21 20 31
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 7 6 7 21 21 27
-------------------------
9 Antalyaspor 20 7 6 7 16 17 27
10 Kayserispor 20 8 2 10 22 21 26
11 Bursaspor 20 6 7 7 22 21 25
12 Manisaspor 20 6 7 7 18 20 25
13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 20 6 6 8 22 27 24
14 Orduspor 20 5 7 8 16 22 22
15 Gaziantepspor 20 4 8 8 17 22 20
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 20 4 3 13 21 36 15
17 Samsunspor 20 2 7 11 15 31 13
18 Ankaragucu 20 2 5 13 17 38 11
1-4: Championship playoff
5-8: Europa League playoff
16-18: Relegation