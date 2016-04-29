April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 29
Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 1
Rizespor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 30 22 4 4 66 32 70
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 30 20 7 3 52 22 67
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 30 17 8 5 39 30 59
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 13 10 7 49 34 49
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 30 13 8 9 46 29 47
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 31 11 12 8 61 47 45
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 11 8 39 36 44
8 Kasimpasa 30 12 7 11 36 37 43
9 Genclerbirligi 30 12 5 13 37 37 41
10 Bursaspor 31 12 3 16 38 49 39
11 Trabzonspor 30 11 4 15 34 45 37
12 Antalyaspor 30 9 9 12 44 50 36
13 Rizespor 31 8 10 13 38 41 34
14 Kayserispor 30 7 11 12 23 29 32
15 Gaziantepspor 30 8 8 14 28 45 32
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 30 7 5 18 35 58 26
17 Sivasspor 30 5 10 15 28 43 25
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 5 6 20 29 58 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 30
Genclerbirligi v Istanbul Basaksehir (1030)
Eskisehirspor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Besiktas v Kayserispor (1600)
Sunday, May 1
Sivasspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300)
Antalyaspor v Konyaspor (1600)
Fenerbahce v Gaziantepspor (1600)
Monday, May 2
Kasimpasa v Osmanlispor (1700)