Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Adanaspor 0
Alanyaspor 0 Bursaspor 2
Galatasaray 0 Trabzonspor 1
Friday, October 21
Rizespor 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Kayserispor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 5 2 0 15 4 17
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 7 5 2 0 15 6 17
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 8 5 2 1 13 6 17
4 Bursaspor 8 5 1 2 11 7 16
-------------------------
5 Kardemir Karabuekspor 7 4 0 3 13 9 12
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 7 2 5 0 8 5 11
7 Konyaspor 7 2 4 1 9 7 10
8 Genclerbirligi 8 2 4 2 8 6 10
9 Trabzonspor 8 3 1 4 4 10 10
10 Fenerbahce 7 2 3 2 12 9 9
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 2 3 3 4 6 9
12 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 6 9 8
13 Kayserispor 8 2 2 4 10 15 8
14 Rizespor 8 2 2 4 6 11 8
15 Alanyaspor 8 2 2 4 9 16 8
-------------------------
16 Adanaspor 8 1 2 5 6 10 5
17 Kasimpasa 7 1 2 4 6 13 5
18 Antalyaspor 7 0 3 4 6 12 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Kardemir Karabukspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1030)
Osmanlispor v Kasimpasa (1300)
Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1600)
Monday, October 24
Konyaspor v Fenerbahce (1700)