Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Antalyaspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Rizespor 2 Bursaspor 3
Eskisehirspor 1 Besiktas 2
Fenerbahce 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Saturday, October 3
Gaziantepspor 2 Osmanlispor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Kayserispor 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Galatasaray 2
Friday, October 2
Sivasspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Trabzonspor 1 Konyaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 7 5 1 1 18 8 16
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 7 4 2 1 12 8 14
-------------------------
4 Konyaspor 7 3 3 1 9 8 12
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 7 3 2 2 13 8 11
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 7 3 2 2 8 3 11
7 Antalyaspor 7 3 2 2 11 11 11
8 Rizespor 7 2 4 1 14 10 10
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 2 4 1 8 7 10
10 Trabzonspor 7 3 1 3 8 9 10
11 Gaziantepspor 7 3 1 3 5 10 10
12 Bursaspor 7 3 0 4 10 10 9
13 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 3 0 4 7 9 9
14 Genclerbirligi 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
15 Sivasspor 7 0 6 1 9 11 6
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 7 1 2 4 4 8 5
17 Eskisehirspor 7 1 1 5 6 14 4
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 7 0 2 5 6 18 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation