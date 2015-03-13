March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 13 Bursaspor 4 Balikesirspor 2 Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 23 16 3 4 41 26 51 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 23 16 3 4 37 22 51 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 23 15 5 3 38 17 50 4 Bursaspor 24 11 8 5 48 31 41 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 23 10 10 3 46 36 40 ------------------------- 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 10 9 4 30 15 39 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 9 5 9 39 34 32 8 Genclerbirligi 23 7 8 8 31 29 29 9 Kasimpasa 24 7 8 9 36 43 29 10 Gaziantepspor 23 8 4 11 21 32 28 10 Konyaspor 24 7 7 10 21 32 28 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 6 8 9 26 37 26 13 Eskisehirspor 23 5 9 9 27 34 24 14 Sivasspor 23 6 6 11 24 32 24 15 Rizespor 23 5 7 11 26 35 22 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 23 4 8 11 29 36 20 17 Karabukspor 23 4 6 13 26 33 18 18 Balikesirspor 24 3 6 15 27 49 15 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Akhisar Belediyespor v Karabukspor (1130) Rizespor v Sivasspor (1400) Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700) Sunday, March 15 Eskisehirspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1200) Besiktas v Erciyesspor (1400) Genclerbirligi v Fenerbahce (1800) Monday, March 16 Gaziantepspor v Trabzonspor (1800)