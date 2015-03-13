March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 13
Bursaspor 4 Balikesirspor 2
Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 23 16 3 4 41 26 51
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 23 16 3 4 37 22 51
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 23 15 5 3 38 17 50
4 Bursaspor 24 11 8 5 48 31 41
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 23 10 10 3 46 36 40
-------------------------
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 10 9 4 30 15 39
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 9 5 9 39 34 32
8 Genclerbirligi 23 7 8 8 31 29 29
9 Kasimpasa 24 7 8 9 36 43 29
10 Gaziantepspor 23 8 4 11 21 32 28
10 Konyaspor 24 7 7 10 21 32 28
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 6 8 9 26 37 26
13 Eskisehirspor 23 5 9 9 27 34 24
14 Sivasspor 23 6 6 11 24 32 24
15 Rizespor 23 5 7 11 26 35 22
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 23 4 8 11 29 36 20
17 Karabukspor 23 4 6 13 26 33 18
18 Balikesirspor 24 3 6 15 27 49 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 14
Akhisar Belediyespor v Karabukspor (1130)
Rizespor v Sivasspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)
Sunday, March 15
Eskisehirspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1200)
Besiktas v Erciyesspor (1400)
Genclerbirligi v Fenerbahce (1800)
Monday, March 16
Gaziantepspor v Trabzonspor (1800)