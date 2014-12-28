Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 28
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Rizespor 4
Gaziantepspor 1 Bursaspor 2
Kasimpasa 0 Sivasspor 0
Konyaspor 1 Besiktas 2
Saturday, December 27
Fenerbahce 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Erciyesspor 1
Karabukspor 0 Balikesirspor 1
Friday, December 26
Genclerbirligi 1 Galatasaray 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 15 11 2 2 25 13 35
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 15 10 3 2 23 13 33
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 15 10 2 3 24 18 32
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 7 6 2 20 6 27
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 15 6 5 4 28 18 23
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 14 5 7 2 26 22 22
7 Genclerbirligi 15 5 6 4 23 17 21
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 6 3 6 21 19 21
9 Kasimpasa 15 5 5 5 23 26 20
10 Gaziantepspor 15 5 3 7 15 20 18
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 15 4 5 6 16 23 17
12 Konyaspor 15 4 4 7 13 22 16
13 Karabukspor 15 4 3 8 19 20 15
14 Erciyesspor 15 2 8 5 18 19 14
15 Eskisehirspor 14 2 7 5 16 21 13
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 15 3 4 8 16 23 13
17 Sivasspor 15 2 5 8 13 24 11
18 Balikesirspor 15 3 2 10 16 31 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 29
Trabzonspor v Eskisehirspor (1800)