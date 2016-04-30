April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 30 Besiktas 4 Kayserispor 0 Eskisehirspor 1 Trabzonspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Friday, April 29 Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 1 Rizespor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 31 23 4 4 70 32 73 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 30 20 7 3 52 22 67 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 30 17 8 5 39 30 59 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 31 13 11 7 49 34 50 ------------------------- 5 Osmanlispor 30 13 8 9 46 29 47 ------------------------- 6 Galatasaray 31 11 12 8 61 47 45 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 11 8 39 36 44 8 Kasimpasa 30 12 7 11 36 37 43 9 Genclerbirligi 31 12 6 13 37 37 42 10 Bursaspor 31 12 3 16 38 49 39 11 Trabzonspor 31 11 4 16 34 46 37 12 Antalyaspor 30 9 9 12 44 50 36 13 Rizespor 31 8 10 13 38 41 34 14 Kayserispor 31 7 11 13 23 33 32 15 Gaziantepspor 30 8 8 14 28 45 32 ------------------------- 16 Eskisehirspor 31 8 5 18 36 58 29 17 Sivasspor 30 5 10 15 28 43 25 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 5 6 20 29 58 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Sivasspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300) Antalyaspor v Konyaspor (1600) Fenerbahce v Gaziantepspor (1600) Monday, May 2 Kasimpasa v Osmanlispor (1700)