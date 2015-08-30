Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Eskisehirspor 1 Rizespor 1
Fenerbahce 2 Antalyaspor 1
Sivasspor 1 Osmanlispor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Saturday, August 29
Genclerbirligi 1 Kasimpasa 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Bursaspor 1
Konyaspor 1 Galatasaray 4
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Kayserispor 2
Friday, August 28
Gaziantepspor 0 Besiktas 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 3 2 0 1 10 4 6
-------------------------
4 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 3 2 0 1 7 5 6
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
7 Rizespor 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
8 Kayserispor 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
8 Osmanlispor 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
10 Galatasaray 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
11 Eskisehirspor 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
12 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
13 Genclerbirligi 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
14 Gaziantepspor 3 1 0 2 1 7 3
15 Sivasspor 3 0 2 1 5 7 2
-------------------------
16 Konyaspor 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
17 Bursaspor 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 0 0 3 3 9 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation