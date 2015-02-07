Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Erciyesspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Fenerbahce 0 Trabzonspor 0
Sivasspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Friday, February 6
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Karabukspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 19 13 4 2 30 14 43
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 18 13 2 3 29 16 41
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 18 12 3 3 30 20 39
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 8 8 3 25 12 32
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 18 8 6 4 36 23 30
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 19 7 9 3 34 30 30
7 Gaziantepspor 19 8 3 8 21 24 27
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 18 6 5 7 25 24 23
9 Kasimpasa 18 6 5 7 28 32 23
10 Genclerbirligi 18 5 7 6 24 22 22
11 Sivasspor 19 5 5 9 21 28 20
12 Konyaspor 18 5 5 8 17 26 20
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 4 7 8 21 32 19
14 Erciyesspor 19 3 8 8 23 28 17
14 Eskisehirspor 18 3 8 7 23 28 17
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 18 4 5 9 19 26 17
17 Karabukspor 19 4 4 11 23 28 16
18 Balikesirspor 18 3 4 11 20 36 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Balikesirspor v Konyaspor (1100)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Kasimpasa (1100)
Bursaspor v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Rizespor v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, February 9
Eskisehirspor v Galatasaray (1800)