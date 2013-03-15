March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 15
Bursaspor 3 Trabzonspor 2
Eskisehirspor 2 Elazigspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 25 13 8 4 46 28 47
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 25 11 10 4 51 35 43
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 25 12 7 6 43 29 43
4 Bursaspor 26 10 10 6 40 34 40
5 Kasimpasa 25 10 7 8 35 27 37
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 25 11 4 10 39 37 37
-------------------------
7 Eskisehirspor 26 8 12 6 40 31 36
8 Kayserispor 25 10 6 9 33 33 36
9 Genclerbirligi 25 8 10 7 36 35 34
10 Sivasspor 25 9 5 11 27 32 32
11 Trabzonspor 26 8 7 11 28 32 31
12 Elazigspor 26 7 10 9 23 37 31
13 Karabukspor 25 8 6 11 30 40 30
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 25 7 8 10 29 30 29
15 Orduspor 25 6 11 8 29 31 29
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 25 7 8 10 27 40 29
17 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 5 8 12 21 35 23
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 4 9 12 25 36 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 16
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1130)
Genclerbirligi v Karabukspor (1400)
Besiktas v Kasimpasa (1700)
Sunday, March 17
Akhisar Belediyespor v Sivasspor (1130)
Orduspor v Gaziantepspor (1130)
Kayserispor v Galatasaray (1430)
Antalyaspor v Fenerbahce (1800)