March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 15 Bursaspor 3 Trabzonspor 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Elazigspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 25 13 8 4 46 28 47 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 25 11 10 4 51 35 43 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 25 12 7 6 43 29 43 4 Bursaspor 26 10 10 6 40 34 40 5 Kasimpasa 25 10 7 8 35 27 37 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 25 11 4 10 39 37 37 ------------------------- 7 Eskisehirspor 26 8 12 6 40 31 36 8 Kayserispor 25 10 6 9 33 33 36 9 Genclerbirligi 25 8 10 7 36 35 34 10 Sivasspor 25 9 5 11 27 32 32 11 Trabzonspor 26 8 7 11 28 32 31 12 Elazigspor 26 7 10 9 23 37 31 13 Karabukspor 25 8 6 11 30 40 30 14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 25 7 8 10 29 30 29 15 Orduspor 25 6 11 8 29 31 29 ------------------------- 16 Gaziantepspor 25 7 8 10 27 40 29 17 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 5 8 12 21 35 23 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 4 9 12 25 36 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1130) Genclerbirligi v Karabukspor (1400) Besiktas v Kasimpasa (1700) Sunday, March 17 Akhisar Belediyespor v Sivasspor (1130) Orduspor v Gaziantepspor (1130) Kayserispor v Galatasaray (1430) Antalyaspor v Fenerbahce (1800)