Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 14
Eskisehirspor 2 Bursaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 15 8 5 2 32 19 29
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 15 7 6 2 23 14 27
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 15 7 5 3 34 23 26
4 Antalyaspor 14 8 2 4 25 19 26
5 Eskisehirspor 16 6 6 4 31 21 24
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 15 6 5 4 24 17 23
-------------------------
7 Bursaspor 16 5 8 3 26 20 23
8 Trabzonspor 15 6 5 4 18 13 23
9 Genclerbirligi 15 4 7 4 24 25 19
10 Sivasspor 15 5 4 6 18 22 19
11 Orduspor 15 4 6 5 18 18 18
12 Karabukspor 15 5 3 7 19 25 18
13 Kayserispor 15 4 4 7 20 26 16
14 Gaziantepspor 15 4 4 7 14 23 16
15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 4 3 8 15 19 15
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 15 3 6 6 10 24 15
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 6 7 15 24 12
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 2 5 7 10 24 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 15
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400)
Elazigspor v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1700)
Sunday, December 16
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Trabzonspor (1130)
Karabukspor v Sivasspor (1130)
Orduspor v Antalyaspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1800)
Monday, December 17
Kayserispor v Kasimpasa (1800)