Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 14 Eskisehirspor 2 Bursaspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 15 8 5 2 32 19 29 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 15 7 6 2 23 14 27 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 15 7 5 3 34 23 26 4 Antalyaspor 14 8 2 4 25 19 26 5 Eskisehirspor 16 6 6 4 31 21 24 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 15 6 5 4 24 17 23 ------------------------- 7 Bursaspor 16 5 8 3 26 20 23 8 Trabzonspor 15 6 5 4 18 13 23 9 Genclerbirligi 15 4 7 4 24 25 19 10 Sivasspor 15 5 4 6 18 22 19 11 Orduspor 15 4 6 5 18 18 18 12 Karabukspor 15 5 3 7 19 25 18 13 Kayserispor 15 4 4 7 20 26 16 14 Gaziantepspor 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 4 3 8 15 19 15 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 15 3 6 6 10 24 15 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 6 7 15 24 12 18 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 2 5 7 10 24 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 15 Mersin Idmanyurdu v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400) Elazigspor v Gaziantepspor (1700) Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1700) Sunday, December 16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Trabzonspor (1130) Karabukspor v Sivasspor (1130) Orduspor v Antalyaspor (1400) Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1800) Monday, December 17 Kayserispor v Kasimpasa (1800)