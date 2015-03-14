UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 Karabukspor 1 Rizespor 2 Sivasspor 1 Galatasaray 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Friday, March 13 Bursaspor 4 Balikesirspor 2 Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 24 16 4 4 43 28 52 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 23 16 3 4 37 22 51 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 23 15 5 3 38 17 50 4 Bursaspor 24 11 8 5 48 31 41 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 10 10 4 32 17 40 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 23 10 10 3 46 36 40 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 9 5 9 39 34 32 8 Genclerbirligi 23 7 8 8 31 29 29 9 Kasimpasa 24 7 8 9 36 43 29 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 7 8 9 31 38 29 11 Gaziantepspor 23 8 4 11 21 32 28 11 Konyaspor 24 7 7 10 21 32 28 13 Rizespor 24 6 7 11 28 36 25 14 Eskisehirspor 23 5 9 9 27 34 24 15 Sivasspor 24 6 6 12 25 34 24 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 23 4 8 11 29 36 20 17 Karabukspor 24 4 6 14 27 38 18 18 Balikesirspor 24 3 6 15 27 49 15 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Eskisehirspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1200) Besiktas v Erciyesspor (1400) Genclerbirligi v Fenerbahce (1800) Monday, March 16 Gaziantepspor v Trabzonspor (1800)
