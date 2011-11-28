Nov 28 Turkish championship
result on Monday.
Karabukspor 3 Bursaspor 1
Sunday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 Gaziantepspor 1
Eskisehirspor 3 Ankaragucu 2
Manisaspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Trabzonspor 0 Besiktas 1
Saturday
Galatasaray 2 Sivasspor 1
Orduspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Samsunspor 1 Antalyaspor 0
Friday
Genclerbirligi 0 Fenerbahce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 12 7 4 1 16 9 25
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 12 6 4 2 17 10 22
-------------------------
3 Manisaspor 12 6 4 2 13 8 22
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 12 6 3 3 19 13 21
-------------------------
5 Besiktas 12 6 3 3 16 13 21
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 12 5 5 2 17 12 20
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 12 5 3 4 14 13 18
8 Orduspor 12 4 5 3 10 8 17
9 Eskisehirspor 12 5 2 5 15 15 17
10 Bursaspor 12 4 4 4 16 13 16
11 Genclerbirligi 12 4 4 4 15 17 16
12 Sivasspor 12 4 3 5 16 21 15
13 Kayserispor 12 4 1 7 14 16 13
14 Antalyaspor 12 3 4 5 10 14 13
15 Karabukspor 12 3 2 7 14 17 11
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 12 2 5 5 9 15 11
17 Gaziantepspor 12 2 4 6 11 15 10
18 Ankaragucu 12 1 2 9 13 26 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation