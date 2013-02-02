Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 2
Antalyaspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 1
Kasimpasa 0 Elazigspor 0
Friday, February 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kayserispor 2
Besiktas 2 Karabukspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 20 10 7 3 38 24 37
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 20 10 3 7 32 29 33
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 20 8 8 4 43 31 32
4 Fenerbahce 19 8 7 4 29 22 31
5 Kasimpasa 20 8 6 6 29 21 30
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 19 7 7 5 34 24 28
-------------------------
7 Bursaspor 20 6 10 4 30 26 28
8 Karabukspor 20 8 4 8 28 32 28
9 Genclerbirligi 19 6 9 4 31 29 27
10 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 20 7 4 9 25 24 25
11 Kayserispor 20 7 4 9 27 32 25
12 Trabzonspor 19 6 6 7 21 21 24
13 Sivasspor 19 6 5 8 21 27 23
14 Orduspor 19 4 9 6 20 21 21
15 Gaziantepspor 19 5 6 8 17 26 21
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 20 4 9 7 16 30 21
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 4 7 8 22 28 19
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 3 7 10 14 30 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 3
Orduspor v Genclerbirligi (1130)
Eskisehirspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1400)
Trabzonspor v Gaziantepspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Sivasspor (1700)