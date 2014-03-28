March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 28
Karabukspor 1 Besiktas 0
Kasimpasa 3 Erciyesspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 25 18 3 4 56 27 57
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 27 14 8 5 45 25 50
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 26 13 10 3 47 22 49
4 Kasimpasa 27 10 9 8 42 32 39
-------------------------
5 Karabukspor 27 10 9 8 26 25 39
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 25 10 8 7 36 29 38
7 Eskisehirspor 26 10 7 9 28 25 37
8 Sivasspor 26 11 4 11 43 44 37
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 10 6 10 33 39 36
10 Gaziantepspor 26 10 5 11 30 43 35
11 Genclerbirligi 26 10 4 12 32 34 34
12 Bursaspor 26 9 7 10 28 34 34
13 Konyaspor 26 9 4 13 35 37 31
14 Antalyaspor 26 5 12 9 27 30 27
15 Rizespor 26 6 9 11 30 36 27
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 26 8 3 15 33 51 27
17 Erciyesspor 27 7 5 15 27 42 26
18 Kayserispor 26 5 7 14 19 42 22
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 29
Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1130)
Elazigspor v Trabzonspor (1400)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Rizespor (1700)
Konyaspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, March 31
Eskisehirspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)
Fenerbahce v Bursaspor (1700)
Kayserispor v Antalyaspor (1700)