April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 27
Besiktas 2 Orduspor 0
Bursaspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Elazigspor 1 Karabukspor 0
Sivasspor 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Genclerbirligi 0
Friday, April 26
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 30 18 8 4 58 31 62
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 30 16 7 7 50 32 55
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 31 14 10 7 58 46 52
4 Bursaspor 31 13 11 7 46 37 50
5 Kasimpasa 30 13 7 10 44 32 46
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 31 10 13 8 44 42 43
-------------------------
7 Trabzonspor 31 12 7 12 34 33 43
8 Kayserispor 30 12 7 11 41 41 43
9 Antalyaspor 31 12 5 14 44 46 41
10 Sivasspor 31 11 7 13 38 41 40
11 Eskisehirspor 30 9 12 9 42 36 39
12 Gaziantepspor 30 10 9 11 37 46 39
13 Elazigspor 31 9 11 11 28 45 38
14 Karabukspor 31 10 7 14 37 47 37
15 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 9 9 13 30 40 36
-------------------------
16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 31 8 9 14 37 44 33
17 Orduspor 31 6 11 14 33 44 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 4 10 17 30 48 22
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 28
Kasimpasa v Eskisehirspor (1300)
Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1700)
Gaziantepspor v Galatasaray (1700)