Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 25
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Karabukspor 1
Besiktas 3 Konyaspor 1
Sunday, November 24
Antalyaspor 1 Fenerbahce 2
Erciyesspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Gaziantepspor 3 Elazigspor 1
Trabzonspor 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Saturday, November 23
Bursaspor 1 Kasimpasa 1
Rizespor 0 Kayserispor 2
Galatasaray 2 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 12 10 1 1 28 12 31
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 12 8 1 3 26 14 25
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 12 7 3 2 21 11 24
4 Sivasspor 12 7 1 4 23 15 22
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 12 6 4 2 19 13 22
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 12 6 2 4 15 12 20
7 Eskisehirspor 12 6 1 5 16 10 19
8 Karabukspor 12 4 4 4 10 11 16
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 12 4 3 5 13 13 15
10 Rizespor 12 4 3 5 15 17 15
11 Bursaspor 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
12 Antalyaspor 12 3 5 4 12 13 14
13 Genclerbirligi 12 4 1 7 12 14 13
14 Konyaspor 12 4 1 7 13 19 13
15 Erciyesspor 12 3 3 6 8 15 12
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 12 3 2 7 14 25 11
17 Kayserispor 12 2 3 7 11 21 9
18 Elazigspor 12 2 1 9 12 30 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation