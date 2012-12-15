Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 15
Elazigspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Besiktas 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Friday, December 14
Eskisehirspor 2 Bursaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 15 8 5 2 32 19 29
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 16 7 6 3 35 24 27
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 15 7 6 2 23 14 27
4 Antalyaspor 14 8 2 4 25 19 26
5 Eskisehirspor 16 6 6 4 31 21 24
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 15 6 5 4 24 17 23
-------------------------
7 Bursaspor 16 5 8 3 26 20 23
8 Trabzonspor 15 6 5 4 18 13 23
9 Genclerbirligi 16 4 8 4 25 26 20
10 Sivasspor 15 5 4 6 18 22 19
11 Orduspor 15 4 6 5 18 18 18
12 Karabukspor 15 5 3 7 19 25 18
13 Gaziantepspor 16 4 5 7 14 23 17
14 Kayserispor 15 4 4 7 20 26 16
15 Elazigspor 16 3 7 6 10 24 16
-------------------------
16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 4 3 8 15 19 15
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 16 3 6 7 17 25 15
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 15 2 5 8 11 26 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 16
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Trabzonspor (1130)
Karabukspor v Sivasspor (1130)
Orduspor v Antalyaspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1800)
Monday, December 17
Kayserispor v Kasimpasa (1800)