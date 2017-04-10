Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Kasimpasa 1 Konyaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Galatasaray 0 Sunday, April 9 Adanaspor 1 Rizespor 3 Fenerbahce 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kayserispor 1 Osmanlispor 4 Saturday, April 8 Gaziantepspor 2 Alanyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 1 Antalyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 3 Besiktas 4 Friday, April 7 Bursaspor 3 Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 27 16 8 3 51 22 56 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 27 14 8 5 50 26 50 4 Galatasaray 27 15 4 8 50 32 49 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 27 13 5 9 31 27 44 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 27 12 7 8 32 32 43 7 Konyaspor 27 10 9 8 32 33 39 8 Kasimpasa 27 10 6 11 38 37 36 9 Bursaspor 27 10 5 12 29 35 35 10 Osmanlispor 27 8 10 9 35 32 34 11 Alanyaspor 27 10 4 13 45 50 34 12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 27 10 4 13 30 37 34 13 Genclerbirligi 26 8 9 9 25 27 33 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 6 13 21 38 30 15 Kayserispor 27 7 6 14 35 49 27 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 27 6 5 16 27 43 23 17 Gaziantepspor 26 6 4 16 26 45 22 18 Adanaspor 27 5 5 17 24 47 20 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17