Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Besiktas 3 Antalyaspor 0 Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Osmanlispor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Saturday, October 22 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Adanaspor 0 Alanyaspor 0 Bursaspor 2 Galatasaray 0 Trabzonspor 1 Friday, October 21 Rizespor 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Gaziantepspor 1 Kayserispor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 6 2 0 17 4 20 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 8 6 2 0 18 6 20 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 8 5 2 1 13 6 17 4 Bursaspor 8 5 1 2 11 7 16 ------------------------- 5 Kardemir Karabuekspor 8 4 0 4 13 11 12 ------------------------- 6 Osmanlispor 8 2 5 1 9 7 11 7 Konyaspor 7 2 4 1 9 7 10 8 Genclerbirligi 8 2 4 2 8 6 10 9 Trabzonspor 8 3 1 4 4 10 10 10 Fenerbahce 7 2 3 2 12 9 9 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 2 3 3 4 6 9 12 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 6 9 8 13 Kayserispor 8 2 2 4 10 15 8 14 Rizespor 8 2 2 4 6 11 8 15 Kasimpasa 8 2 2 4 8 14 8 ------------------------- 16 Alanyaspor 8 2 2 4 9 16 8 17 Adanaspor 8 1 2 5 6 10 5 18 Antalyaspor 8 0 3 5 6 15 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 Konyaspor v Fenerbahce (1700)