Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 19
Elazigspor 0 Eskisehirspor 2
Galatasaray 2 Karabukspor 1
Genclerbirligi 1 Kasimpasa 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 7 5 1 1 16 7 16
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 6 5 0 1 12 4 15
-------------------------
3 Kasimpasa 8 5 0 3 16 11 15
4 Rizespor 7 4 1 2 13 9 13
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
5 Eskisehirspor 8 4 1 3 10 6 13
-------------------------
7 Trabzonspor 7 4 1 2 6 6 13
8 Sivasspor 7 4 0 3 14 12 12
9 Galatasaray 7 2 4 1 8 7 10
10 Antalyaspor 7 2 3 2 7 6 9
11 Konyaspor 7 3 0 4 6 10 9
12 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 6 9 8
13 Bursaspor 7 2 2 3 5 9 8
14 Gaziantepspor 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
15 Elazigspor 8 2 1 5 10 20 7
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 7 1 3 3 5 8 6
17 Kayserispor 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
18 Genclerbirligi 8 1 1 6 5 10 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 20
Gaziantepspor v Konyaspor (1300)
Trabzonspor v Sivasspor (1300)
Antalyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Erciyesspor v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, October 21
Besiktas v Rizespor (1700)
Bursaspor v Kayserispor (1700)