May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Galatasaray 2 Besiktas 0
Gaziantepspor 3 Eskisehirspor 2
Karabukspor 2 Sivasspor 1
Saturday, May 23
Kasimpasa 3 Erciyesspor 3
Konyaspor 1 Rizespor 1
Trabzonspor 3 Balikesirspor 2
Friday, May 22
Genclerbirligi 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 33 24 4 5 59 34 76
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 32 21 7 4 56 27 70
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 33 20 6 7 53 31 66
-------------------------
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 32 15 12 5 45 26 57
5 Trabzonspor 33 15 11 7 57 47 56
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 32 15 8 9 68 44 53
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 33 13 7 13 52 46 46
8 Konyaspor 33 12 9 12 30 39 45
9 Genclerbirligi 33 10 10 13 45 42 40
10 Eskisehirspor 33 9 12 12 44 49 39
11 Gaziantepspor 33 11 6 16 30 47 39
12 Kasimpasa 33 9 10 14 56 71 37
13 Sivasspor 33 9 8 16 42 49 35
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 8 11 13 38 49 35
15 Rizespor 33 9 8 16 40 54 35
-------------------------
R16 Karabukspor 33 7 7 19 41 60 28
R17 Balikesirspor 33 6 8 19 47 68 26
R18 Erciyesspor 33 4 12 17 39 59 24
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 25
Akhisar Belediyespor v Bursaspor (1700)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Fenerbahce (1700)