Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, March 8

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat in the first test at University Oval in Dunedin against New Zealand, who surprisingly dropped pace spearhead Tim Southee and went with two spinners in Jeetan Patel and Mitchell Santner. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect throughout, 400 words)