Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 3
Eskisehirspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Fenerbahce 1 Sivasspor 2
Orduspor 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Trabzonspor 4 Gaziantepspor 1
Saturday, February 2
Antalyaspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 1
Kasimpasa 0 Elazigspor 0
Friday, February 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kayserispor 2
Besiktas 2 Karabukspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 20 10 7 3 38 24 37
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 20 10 3 7 32 29 33
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 20 8 8 4 43 31 32
4 Fenerbahce 20 8 7 5 30 24 31
5 Kasimpasa 20 8 6 6 29 21 30
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 20 7 8 5 34 24 29
-------------------------
7 Bursaspor 20 6 10 4 30 26 28
8 Karabukspor 20 8 4 8 28 32 28
9 Trabzonspor 20 7 6 7 25 22 27
10 Genclerbirligi 20 6 9 5 32 31 27
11 Sivasspor 20 7 5 8 23 28 26
12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 20 7 4 9 25 24 25
13 Kayserispor 20 7 4 9 27 32 25
14 Orduspor 20 5 9 6 22 22 24
15 Gaziantepspor 20 5 6 9 18 30 21
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 20 4 9 7 16 30 21
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 4 8 8 22 28 20
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 3 7 10 14 30 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation