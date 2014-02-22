Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
Erciyesspor 2 Karabukspor 1
Galatasaray 1 Besiktas 0
Gaziantepspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Friday, February 21
Bursaspor 2 Rizespor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 21 15 2 4 48 25 47
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 22 12 8 2 40 19 44
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 22 12 6 4 39 22 42
4 Sivasspor 21 11 3 7 38 28 36
-------------------------
5 Karabukspor 22 9 7 6 25 23 34
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 9 5 8 30 29 32
7 Eskisehirspor 21 9 4 8 27 24 31
8 Bursaspor 22 8 7 7 25 28 31
9 Kasimpasa 21 8 6 7 32 28 30
10 Trabzonspor 21 8 6 7 30 28 30
11 Konyaspor 21 8 2 11 31 32 26
12 Gaziantepspor 22 7 5 10 26 39 26
13 Genclerbirligi 21 7 3 11 23 27 24
14 Antalyaspor 21 5 8 8 26 28 23
15 Elazigspor 21 7 1 13 28 45 22
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 22 5 6 11 25 32 21
17 Erciyesspor 22 5 4 13 20 36 19
18 Kayserispor 21 3 7 11 14 34 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
Genclerbirligi v Konyaspor (1130)
Kasimpasa v Sivasspor (1130)
Antalyaspor v Eskisehirspor (1400)
Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1700)
Monday, February 24
Elazigspor v Fenerbahce (1800)