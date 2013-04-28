April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Fenerbahce 2 Kayserispor 1
Gaziantepspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Kasimpasa 1 Eskisehirspor 2
Saturday, April 27
Besiktas 2 Orduspor 0
Bursaspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Elazigspor 1 Karabukspor 0
Sivasspor 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Genclerbirligi 0
Friday, April 26
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 31 19 8 4 59 31 65
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 31 17 7 7 52 33 58
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 31 14 10 7 58 46 52
4 Bursaspor 31 13 11 7 46 37 50
5 Kasimpasa 31 13 7 11 45 34 46
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 31 10 13 8 44 42 43
-------------------------
7 Trabzonspor 31 12 7 12 34 33 43
8 Kayserispor 31 12 7 12 42 43 43
9 Eskisehirspor 31 10 12 9 44 37 42
10 Antalyaspor 31 12 5 14 44 46 41
11 Sivasspor 31 11 7 13 38 41 40
12 Gaziantepspor 31 10 9 12 37 47 39
13 Elazigspor 31 9 11 11 28 45 38
14 Karabukspor 31 10 7 14 37 47 37
15 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 9 9 13 30 40 36
-------------------------
16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 31 8 9 14 37 44 33
17 Orduspor 31 6 11 14 33 44 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 4 10 17 30 48 22
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation