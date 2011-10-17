- Oct 17 Turkish championship result and
standings on Monday.
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Fenerbahce 2
Sunday, October 16
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 Samsunspor 0
Galatasaray 2 Bursaspor 1
Genclerbirligi 3 Antalyaspor 0
Manisaspor 2 Karabukspor 1
Saturday, October 15
Besiktas 0 Kayserispor 2
Orduspor 2 Eskisehirspor 1
Sivasspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Friday, October 14
Trabzonspor 3 Ankaragucu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 6 5 1 0 12 5 16
-------------------------
2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
2 Galatasaray 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
-------------------------
4 Trabzonspor 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
-------------------------
5 Orduspor 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
-------------------------
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
7 Besiktas 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
8 Bursaspor 6 3 0 3 12 8 9
9 Genclerbirligi 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
9 Sivasspor 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
11 Manisaspor 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
12 Eskisehirspor 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
13 Kayserispor 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
14 Antalyaspor 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
15 Samsunspor 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 6 1 1 4 7 11 4
17 Gaziantepspor 6 0 2 4 2 8 2
18 Ankaragucu 6 0 1 5 6 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2-3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation