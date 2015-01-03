Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 3 Bursaspor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Rizespor 1 Konyaspor 1 Fenerbahce 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 16 11 3 2 25 13 36 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 15 11 2 2 25 13 35 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 15 10 2 3 24 18 32 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 7 6 3 20 8 27 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 16 7 5 4 31 19 26 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 15 5 7 3 27 26 22 7 Genclerbirligi 15 5 6 4 23 17 21 8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 6 3 6 21 19 21 9 Kasimpasa 15 5 5 5 23 26 20 10 Gaziantepspor 15 5 3 7 15 20 18 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 4 5 7 17 26 17 12 Konyaspor 16 4 5 7 14 23 17 13 Eskisehirspor 15 3 7 5 20 22 16 14 Karabukspor 15 4 3 8 19 20 15 15 Erciyesspor 15 2 8 5 18 19 14 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 16 3 5 8 17 24 14 17 Sivasspor 15 2 5 8 13 24 11 18 Balikesirspor 15 3 2 10 16 31 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 4 Erciyesspor v Kasimpasa (1130) Sivasspor v Karabukspor (1130) Eskisehirspor v Gaziantepspor (1400) Besiktas v Galatasaray (1700) Monday, January 5 Balikesirspor v Trabzonspor (1800) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Genclerbirligi (1800)