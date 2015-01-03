Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 3
Bursaspor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Rizespor 1 Konyaspor 1
Fenerbahce 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 16 11 3 2 25 13 36
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 15 11 2 2 25 13 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 15 10 2 3 24 18 32
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 7 6 3 20 8 27
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 16 7 5 4 31 19 26
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 15 5 7 3 27 26 22
7 Genclerbirligi 15 5 6 4 23 17 21
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 6 3 6 21 19 21
9 Kasimpasa 15 5 5 5 23 26 20
10 Gaziantepspor 15 5 3 7 15 20 18
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 4 5 7 17 26 17
12 Konyaspor 16 4 5 7 14 23 17
13 Eskisehirspor 15 3 7 5 20 22 16
14 Karabukspor 15 4 3 8 19 20 15
15 Erciyesspor 15 2 8 5 18 19 14
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 16 3 5 8 17 24 14
17 Sivasspor 15 2 5 8 13 24 11
18 Balikesirspor 15 3 2 10 16 31 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 4
Erciyesspor v Kasimpasa (1130)
Sivasspor v Karabukspor (1130)
Eskisehirspor v Gaziantepspor (1400)
Besiktas v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, January 5
Balikesirspor v Trabzonspor (1800)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Genclerbirligi (1800)