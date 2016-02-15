Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 15
Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Sunday, February 14
Eskisehirspor 3 Antalyaspor 2
Gaziantepspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Besiktas 2
Sivasspor 2 Rizespor 1
Saturday, February 13
Genclerbirligi 2 Bursaspor 0
Konyaspor 1 Osmanlispor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Galatasaray 1
Friday, February 12
Fenerbahce 3 Kasimpasa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 21 15 4 2 37 19 49
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 19 14 3 2 47 20 45
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 10 6 5 27 20 36
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 10 5 6 32 23 35
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 21 9 7 5 44 29 34
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 21 9 7 5 23 25 34
7 Kasimpasa 21 8 7 6 26 21 31
8 Trabzonspor 20 8 3 9 27 29 27
9 Osmanlispor 21 7 5 9 30 23 26
10 Gaziantepspor 21 7 5 9 21 32 26
11 Rizespor 21 6 7 8 29 30 25
12 Genclerbirligi 21 7 4 10 21 27 25
13 Bursaspor 21 8 1 12 26 36 25
14 Antalyaspor 21 6 6 9 32 39 24
15 Kayserispor 21 5 7 9 17 21 22
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 21 3 8 10 21 33 17
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 4 5 11 24 37 17
18 Eskisehirspor 21 5 2 14 23 43 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation