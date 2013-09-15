Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 15
Bursaspor 0 Besiktas 3
Elazigspor 2 Konyaspor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Kayserispor 1
Sivasspor 3 Eskisehirspor 2
Saturday, September 14
Erciyesspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Gaziantepspor 2 Rizespor 5
Trabzonspor 1 Karabukspor 0
Friday, September 13
Galatasaray 1 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 4 4 0 0 11 2 12
-------------------------
2 Rizespor 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
3 Elazigspor 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
4 Karabukspor 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
-------------------------
5 Fenerbahce 3 2 0 1 8 5 6
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
7 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
8 Galatasaray 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
9 Sivasspor 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
10 Trabzonspor 4 2 0 2 3 6 6
11 Genclerbirligi 4 1 1 2 4 3 4
12 Eskisehirspor 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
13 Erciyesspor 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
14 Kayserispor 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
15 Bursaspor 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
17 Konyaspor 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
18 Gaziantepspor 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 16
Kasimpasa v Fenerbahce (1700)