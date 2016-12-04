Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 Adanaspor 0 Genclerbirligi 2 Alanyaspor 2 Konyaspor 3 Gaziantepspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kasimpasa 1 Galatasaray 2 Osmanlispor 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Saturday, December 3 Fenerbahce 0 Besiktas 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Antalyaspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 13 9 4 0 29 10 31 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 13 8 5 0 24 10 29 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 13 8 2 3 20 12 26 4 Fenerbahce 13 7 4 2 28 11 25 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 12 6 3 3 14 10 21 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 13 5 5 3 18 14 20 7 Osmanlispor 13 4 7 2 16 13 19 8 Genclerbirligi 13 4 6 3 13 8 18 9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 13 5 2 6 18 20 17 10 Antalyaspor 13 4 4 5 12 17 16 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 13 4 4 5 9 15 16 12 Alanyaspor 13 4 2 7 19 26 14 13 Kasimpasa 13 3 3 7 14 22 12 14 Trabzonspor 12 3 3 6 7 15 12 15 Gaziantepspor 13 3 2 8 13 21 11 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 12 2 4 6 12 22 10 17 Kayserispor 12 2 3 7 11 22 9 18 Adanaspor 13 1 3 9 9 18 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 5 Bursaspor v Rizespor (1700) Kayserispor v Trabzonspor (1700)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0