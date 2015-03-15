March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 Besiktas 5 Erciyesspor 1 Eskisehirspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Genclerbirligi 2 Fenerbahce 1 Saturday, March 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 Karabukspor 1 Rizespor 2 Sivasspor 1 Galatasaray 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Friday, March 13 Bursaspor 4 Balikesirspor 2 Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 24 17 3 4 42 23 54 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 24 16 4 4 43 28 52 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 24 15 5 4 39 19 50 4 Bursaspor 24 11 8 5 48 31 41 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 10 10 4 32 17 40 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 23 10 10 3 46 36 40 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 24 9 5 10 39 36 32 8 Genclerbirligi 24 8 8 8 33 30 32 9 Kasimpasa 24 7 8 9 36 43 29 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 7 8 9 31 38 29 11 Gaziantepspor 23 8 4 11 21 32 28 11 Konyaspor 24 7 7 10 21 32 28 13 Eskisehirspor 24 6 9 9 29 34 27 14 Rizespor 24 6 7 11 28 36 25 15 Sivasspor 24 6 6 12 25 34 24 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 24 4 8 12 30 41 20 17 Karabukspor 24 4 6 14 27 38 18 18 Balikesirspor 24 3 6 15 27 49 15 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 16 Gaziantepspor v Trabzonspor (1800)