April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 20
Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Sunday, April 19
Erciyesspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Rizespor 1
Sivasspor 1 Balikesirspor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Galatasaray 1
Saturday, April 18
Karabukspor 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Kasimpasa 1 Besiktas 5
Friday, April 17
Gaziantepspor 1 Konyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 27 18 5 4 46 20 59
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 27 18 4 5 47 25 58
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 27 18 4 5 51 34 58
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 27 12 11 4 38 19 47
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 27 12 10 5 50 40 46
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 27 12 8 7 52 36 44
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 27 10 6 11 43 39 36
8 Genclerbirligi 27 9 8 10 40 37 35
9 Konyaspor 27 9 8 10 24 33 35
10 Gaziantepspor 27 10 5 12 25 36 35
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 9 10 35 41 33
12 Sivasspor 27 8 7 12 33 37 31
13 Eskisehirspor 27 7 9 11 32 41 30
14 Kasimpasa 27 7 8 12 41 56 29
15 Rizespor 27 7 7 13 33 44 28
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 27 5 6 16 31 44 21
17 Erciyesspor 27 4 8 15 30 48 20
18 Balikesirspor 27 4 7 16 33 54 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation