April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 20 Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sunday, April 19 Erciyesspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Rizespor 1 Sivasspor 1 Balikesirspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Galatasaray 1 Saturday, April 18 Karabukspor 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Kasimpasa 1 Besiktas 5 Friday, April 17 Gaziantepspor 1 Konyaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 27 18 5 4 46 20 59 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 27 18 4 5 47 25 58 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 27 18 4 5 51 34 58 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 27 12 11 4 38 19 47 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 27 12 10 5 50 40 46 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 27 12 8 7 52 36 44 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 27 10 6 11 43 39 36 8 Genclerbirligi 27 9 8 10 40 37 35 9 Konyaspor 27 9 8 10 24 33 35 10 Gaziantepspor 27 10 5 12 25 36 35 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 9 10 35 41 33 12 Sivasspor 27 8 7 12 33 37 31 13 Eskisehirspor 27 7 9 11 32 41 30 14 Kasimpasa 27 7 8 12 41 56 29 15 Rizespor 27 7 7 13 33 44 28 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 27 5 6 16 31 44 21 17 Erciyesspor 27 4 8 15 30 48 20 18 Balikesirspor 27 4 7 16 33 54 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation