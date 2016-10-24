Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 24
Konyaspor 0 Fenerbahce 1
Sunday, October 23
Besiktas 3 Antalyaspor 0
Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2
Osmanlispor 1 Kasimpasa 2
Saturday, October 22
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Adanaspor 0
Alanyaspor 0 Bursaspor 2
Galatasaray 0 Trabzonspor 1
Friday, October 21
Rizespor 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Kayserispor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 6 2 0 17 4 20
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 8 6 2 0 18 6 20
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 8 5 2 1 13 6 17
4 Bursaspor 8 5 1 2 11 7 16
-------------------------
5 Fenerbahce 8 3 3 2 13 9 12
-------------------------
6 Kardemir Karabuekspor 8 4 0 4 13 11 12
7 Osmanlispor 8 2 5 1 9 7 11
8 Genclerbirligi 8 2 4 2 8 6 10
9 Konyaspor 8 2 4 2 9 8 10
10 Trabzonspor 8 3 1 4 4 10 10
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 2 3 3 4 6 9
12 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 6 9 8
13 Kayserispor 8 2 2 4 10 15 8
14 Rizespor 8 2 2 4 6 11 8
15 Kasimpasa 8 2 2 4 8 14 8
-------------------------
16 Alanyaspor 8 2 2 4 9 16 8
17 Adanaspor 8 1 2 5 6 10 5
18 Antalyaspor 8 0 3 5 6 15 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation