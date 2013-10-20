Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Antalyaspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Erciyesspor 1 Fenerbahce 2
Gaziantepspor 3 Konyaspor 3
Trabzonspor 0 Sivasspor 0
Saturday, October 19
Elazigspor 0 Eskisehirspor 2
Galatasaray 2 Karabukspor 1
Genclerbirligi 1 Kasimpasa 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 8 6 1 1 18 8 19
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 6 5 0 1 12 4 15
-------------------------
3 Kasimpasa 8 5 0 3 16 11 15
4 Trabzonspor 8 4 2 2 6 6 14
-------------------------
5 Rizespor 7 4 1 2 13 9 13
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 8 4 1 3 10 6 13
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 4 1 3 10 7 13
8 Sivasspor 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
9 Antalyaspor 8 3 3 2 8 6 12
10 Galatasaray 7 2 4 1 8 7 10
11 Konyaspor 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
12 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 6 9 8
13 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 10 14 8
14 Bursaspor 7 2 2 3 5 9 8
15 Elazigspor 8 2 1 5 10 20 7
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
17 Kayserispor 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
18 Genclerbirligi 8 1 1 6 5 10 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 21
Besiktas v Rizespor (1700)
Bursaspor v Kayserispor (1700)